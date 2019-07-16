Contact Us
Chester EMT, Firefighter Couple Recover After Motorcycle Crash

Cecilia Levine
Jason Dilley and Kelly Banko are integral members of the Chester community.
Jason Dilley and Kelly Banko are integral members of the Chester community. Photo Credit: Kelly Banko Facebook/GoFundMe

The community is coming together for a Chester couple who are recovering together in the hospital after a motorcycle crash.

More than $1,200 had been raised for Jason Dilley and his girlfriend Kelly Banko on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon, three days after the accident.

Dilley is the chief of the the Chester First Aid squad and a firefighter with the Chester Fire Company.

Banko is a Chester First Aid Squad volunteer and nursing student at Villanova, who plans on serving as a sailor in the U.S. Navy after graduation.

Dilley and Banko were airlifted to Geisinger Hospital in Pennsylvania, where they are facing a long road to recovery, the page says.

"Both Jason and Kelly spend countless hours giving back to others," GoFundMe founder Paul Sharpe wrote, "and now it is our time to return the favor."

Click here to donate.

