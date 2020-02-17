Cedar Grove Man, 27, 'Fighting For His Life' After Fall Down Basement Stairs

The future was looking bright for Cody Diorio of Cedar Grove. Then, on Feb. 8, tragedy struck.

The 27-year-old had just become an uncle and landed a job at Ralph Lauren when he fell down a flight of stairs at a friend's house.

"There was no open wound on his head and thought he was fine," Gerard Benanti said on a GoFundMe that had amounted nearly $64,000 for the family as of Monday.

"Later in the night he started to lose consciousness and that is when it took a turn for the worst."

In an instant, Dioro's life changed: Instead of living it, he was fighting for it.

Diorio was put in a medically-induced coma and is also suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and cannot breathe on his own.

"Unfortunately, this is going to be a very long recovery process," the campaign founder Gerard Benanti said.

"Cody is a kind, caring, and supportive son, brother, and friend. He is the type of person to do anything for you at the drop of a hat without thinking twice about it.

"Cody is known for his infectious laugh and tries to make true connections with everybody he meets.

"Cody will not give up and we can't either."

