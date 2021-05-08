Cause Of Death Revealed For Paterson Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter

Contact Us
Cecilia Levine
Paterson's Fetty Wap and late daughter Lauren Maxwell.
Paterson's Fetty Wap and late daughter Lauren Maxwell. Photo Credit: @fettywap1738 Instagram

The cause of death for Paterson rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter has been revealed.

Citing Lauren Maxwell's death certificate, TMZ said she died of a heart defect at home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Fetty Wap got emotional during an Instagram Live earlier this week, during which he held up a photo of his late daughter and kissed it.

"My little shorty," he said after wiping tears from his eyes.

He asked fans to "do him a solid" by posting butterflies in his daughter's honor.

Turquoise Miami, Lauren's mom, confirmed the toddler's death over the weekend.

Fetty Wap posted a photo of the girl on Tuesday.

