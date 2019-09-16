Contact Us
Lifestyle

CASTING CALL: Brownstone Pancake Factory Needs People To Eat For Food Network Show

Pumpkin cheesecake Nutella pancakes from the Brownstone Pancake Factory. Photo Credit: Brownstone Pancake Factory

You don't need to be an actor for this one: Just someone who loves to eat.

The Brownstone Pancake Factory in Edgewater is looking for people to try some creations for the filming of a Food Network show at its Edgewater location on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The restaurant -- famed for its over-the-top pancakes, waffles and shakes -- is inviting anyone who wants to try creations for free.

Anyone interested can message Brownstone on Instagram . Filming will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Brownstone got its start in Jersey City and later opened the remaining Edgewater and Englewood locations.

It's been featured on Food Network "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Insider and more.

Brownstone Pancake Factory, 860 River Road, Edgewater, 201-945-4800

