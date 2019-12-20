Contact Us
CAST YOUR VOTE: Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest 2019

Cecilia Levine
Here are the nominees for the Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest of 2019. Photo Credit: Tara Cioffi-Dean
Christmas in Central Park, Meredith Webb and family, of Denville. Photo Credit: Meredith Webb
Diane Polizzi's 11 grandchildren, Upper Saddle River. Photo Credit: Diane Polizzi
The DeGruccio Brothers, of Hillsdale. Photo Credit: Nichol DeGruccio
"We're the Blake Family from Pompton Lakes and we're hoping for Silent Nights this holiday season." Photo Credit: Blake Family
Courtney Family Simpson Style, of Dumont. Photo Credit: Lori Courtney
"Oh joy," from Donna and Bob Funk of Garfield Photo Credit: Donna & Bob Funk
Holiday photo bomb, from Tara Cioffi-Dean, of Haworth Photo Credit: Tara Cioffi-Dean
Anna Brauntsch's three kids. Photo Credit: Anna Brauntsch

We asked, and you certainly delivered. Scroll through the photos in the above carousel and cast your vote in the Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest of 2019. Results will be announced Christmas morning.

Poll
Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest of 2019
Daily Voice Holiday Card Contest of 2019

  • Christmas in Central Park
    0%
  • Diane Polizzi’s 11 Grandchildren
    0%
  • The DeGruccio Brothers
    0%
  • Blake Family Hoping for Silent Nights
    0%
  • Courtney Family Simpson Style
    0%
  • Oh Joy
    75%
  • Holiday Photo Bomb
    0%
  • Anna Brauntsch's Three Kids
    25%

