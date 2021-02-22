Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
BYOB Asian-American Eatery Opening In Sussex County

Valerie Musson
Blue Spice, a self-described modern Asian American eatery, is slated to open at 3339 Rt. 94 at the Hardyston Mercantile Mall plaza in mid-March.
Blue Spice, a self-described modern Asian American eatery, is slated to open at 3339 Rt. 94 at the Hardyston Mercantile Mall plaza in mid-March. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A new Asian-American restaurant will soon open its doors in Sussex County.

Blue Spice, a self-described modern Asian-American eatery, is slated to open at 3339 Rt. 94 at the Hardyston Mercantile Mall plaza in mid-March — though no official date has been announced.

The BYOB restaurant will offer both dine-in and takeout options in a “comfortable atmosphere for family and friends,” according to a post from its Facebook page.

The business is also looking to hire waitstaff, dishwashers, line cooks, and general management ahead of the opening.

Send an email to bluespice@bluespicekitchen.com for more hiring information.

Blue Spice, 3339 Rt. 94 Unit 3.1 in Hardyston

