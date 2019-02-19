Butler Toddler Battles Aggressive Brain Tumor

The community is coming together in support of a Butler toddler battling a rare brain tumor.

Theo Fredericks was rushed to the emergency room last month after persistent vomiting, headaches and imbalance was not responding to typical treatments directed by his pediatrician.

An MRI and CT scan showed a mass on his brain, which was removed two days later -- and Theo was diagnosed with rare brain cancer medulloblastoma.

Theo is facing chemotherapy -- several rounds of it -- along with inpatient hospital stays, outpatient clinic visits and a stem cell transplant.

The toddler's parents -- Karen and Vin Fredericks (a Wayne native) -- recently welcomed another baby boy, making him a big brother.

More than $13,800 had been raised as of Tuesday for Theo's family on a GoFundMe page.

His mom was out of work on maternity leave at the time of Theo's diagnosis, but is now out of work indefinitely.

"Their situation is urgent and we ask anyone who can spare any amount to please consider donating to the Fredericks as they give Theo all of their love and support to get healthy," the page says. "We do not want financial stress to add to their already extremely difficult circumstances."

Click here to donate.

