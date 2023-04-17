'Bruce Springsteen Day' Declared Official In NJ

Sept. 23 has long been a day of celebration for Bruce Springsteen fans in The Garden State. On Saturday, April 15, Governor Phil Murphy made it official.

Murphy announced Sept. 23, Bruce Springsteen's birthday, will officially be known as "Bruce Springsteen Day" in New Jersey.

"Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State, signaling to the world that New Jerseyians were born to run," Murphy wrote in his proclamation.

Murphy made the announcement at the American Music Honors, an event at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University in West Long Branch. Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfia were unable to appear due to a recent Covid diagnosis.

Springsteen was born in Long Branch, grew up in Freehold and famously launched his career in Asbury Park. Springsteen and Scialfia have multiple residences in Monmouth County.

How will you celebrate Bruce Springsteen Day?

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.