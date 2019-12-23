Botox, Nose Job, Lash Extensions: RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo Talks Drastic New Look

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dina Manzo looks different and she nose it.

The 47-year-old former Franklin Lakes resident addressed her new look in a lengthy Instagram post .

Manzo says she received an influx of comments and messages from fans after Teresa Giudice posted a photo with her and mutual friend Rosana Costa Friday.

Between the "Dina looks amazing!" and "Dina looks fab!" comments were some like, "What happened to Dina's face?"

"Two years ago I got my nose fixed," she wrote. "Since I was going under anesthesia anyway (which I totally despise) I had [Dr. Ashkan Ghavami] make a few tweaks so I didn’t have to go the filler route."

The reality star went on to explain that adjusting to her new nose was difficult, and altered her overall look.

"I had a prominent Italian rounded nose and now I had this perfectly proportioned petite nose," she said. "It's a big adjustment especially when you live with the same face for 45 yrs[sic]."

Ultimately, Manzo said, she has come to love her new self.

She also credited her new look in part to Botox, lash extensions, healthy eating and exercise.

"Make no mistake, I’ve always looked younger than I was thanks to good genes and lots of water 💁🏼‍♀️ (How do you think I landed my hot ass younger husband 🤗) but if you have the opportunity to make something better why wouldn’t you?"

Manzo last appeared on RHONJ in 2014. She is married to David Cantin.

The pair made headlines last May, after a 51-year-old man from Bayonne was indicted on charges relating to the violent 2017 Holmdel home invasion of Cantin and Manzo.

