Bon Jovi, Springsteen Roll Up For Ice Cream Cones Together On Jersey Shore

Two New Jersey rockers walk into an ice cream shop.

No, this isn't the start of a joke, it's what happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Jersey Freeze in Freehold.

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen showed up together, despite the rain and gloom outside, got themselves some cones.

"When ✌🏼 of the biggest Rock Stars in the world show up for 🍦 together , it’s worth a picture," the ice cream shop said on Instagram.

Jersey Freeze is a favorite of Springsteen's.

"He's a local," a store rep told Daily Voice back in May 2021. "Comes in all the time. "He appreciates the discretion when he comes in so we don’t ever take pictures of him. "If pictures get out it is because of customers."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.