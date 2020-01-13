Best Pizza Places in Passaic County According to Yelp

Craving a cheesy and piping hot slice of pizza in Passaic County? Check out these local pizzerias, which are top-rated on Yelp.

1. Dominick’s Pizzeria (304 Union Blvd., in Totowa)

First up is Dominick’s in Totowa, which boasts a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. Dominick’s is known for its array of authentic Italian specialties. Popular pies include the Truffle (mushrooms, tomato, truffle oil and mozzarella) and the Veggie (plum tomato, olive oil, mushrooms, broccoli, olives, onions and peppers).

2. Positano Restaurant & Pizzeria (245 Berdan Ave., in Wayne)

Offering the best of all things Italian, Positano Restaurant & Pizzeria in Wayne boasts a 4/5-star Yelp rating. Pies come in thin-crust and Sicilian styles and can be loaded with authentic sauces and toppings like fresh basil, vodka sauce, garlic and calamari.

3. Romeo’s Pizza (199 Main Ave., in Passaic)

With a 4/5-star Yelp rating, Romeo’s Pizza in Passaic has become known for its range of American, Italian and Greek fare. In addition to hot sandwiches and classic Italian pasta dishes, Romeo’s serves specialty pies that can be topped with steak, eggplant, meatballs and more.

4. Pizza One (1483 State Route 23 in Wayne)

Described as a modern pizza kitchen and eatery, Pizza One in Wayne earned a 4/5-star Yelp rating and offers dozens of specialty pie options. Among favorites are the Belly Buster (meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives and bacon) and the Mango Habanero (chicken cutlet, pineapple, cheddar, mozzarella and mango habanero sauce).

5. Patsy’s Tavern & Restaurant (72 7th Ave., in Paterson)

Finally, Patsy’s Tavern & Restaurant in Paterson remains an area staple with a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating. First opened in 1931, Patsy’s, which was previously mentioned as a local favorite , offers brick-oven pies loaded with fresh toppings like sausage, black olives, fresh garlic, hot peppers and more.

