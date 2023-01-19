Best Doughnut Spots In North Jersey

It’s a new year, which means we’re back again with a new list of North Jersey’s best spots for everyone’s favorite dessert disguised as breakfast — the deliciously decadent doughnut.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications, and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Some are longtime favorites while others have only recently opened their doors. All of these bakeries, however, are dishing out creamy, frosted, and jelly-filled doughnuts we think you'll love — some might even have a line out the door before dawn when they’re open for business.

Opened in 1998, Sweet Melissa’s previously earned Hunterdon Happenings’ sought-after titles of “Best Bakery” and “Best Brunch” in 2017.

Dating back to 1910, the farmer’s market makes its doughnuts fresh each day and sells homegrown produce in the summertime.

The woman-owned and operated gem opened in 2014 and crafts each of its treats in-house each day — doughnuts included.

Owned by a mother-daughter duo, Palmer’s Bakehouse in Maplewood likes “keeping the fun” in its food, its website says. The bakery focuses on smaller-batch items and “unique artisan treats,” like the recently created Cocoa Cookie Butter doughnut: “18-hour cocoa brioche, cookie butter filling and a dark chocolate glaze:”

Speaking of glaze…

Glaze Donuts (Fort Lee, New Milford, West Caldwell, Nutley and Paramus) is quickly rising to doughnut-induced fame and glory across North Jersey. The chain crafts out-of-this-world creations topped with classic sweets like cereal and candy before being artistically topped with sugary glazes that come out looking almost too good to eat:

Mochinut, Montclair and Summit

Looking for a twist (other than a Cruller) on your typical donut? Look no further than Mochinut, with North Jersey locations in Montclair and Summit.

Originating in Hawaii, Mochinut describes their products as “the Happy Union Between Japanese Rice Cakes (mochi) and American Donuts” with a main ingredient of sticky sweet rice flour. Flavors include nutella, black sesame, Oreo, dark chocolate, churro, and more.

Meanwhile, Mochinut has a third shop in Princeton and several more planned for North Jersey, DailyVoice previously reported.

Beignets, 45 Broadway Denville, NJ 07834

Finally, our list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Beignets in Denville. The iconic doughnut shop is legendary for its incredible creations like maple bacon, fruity pebbles, French toast, cookie dough, and more. Pair it with one of their signature lattes and you’re good to go!

Did we miss one? Email vmusson@dailyvoice.com.

