Best Brunch Spots in Somerset County, According to Yelp

1. 4 Brothers Breakfast (41 Mountain Boulevard in Warren)

Boasting a 4.5/5-star Yelp rating and nearly 500 reviews is 4 Brothers Breakfast in Warren. Offering southern comfort classics like chicken and waffles and breakfast sandwiches, 4BB incorporates fresh farm-to-table flavors and ingredients in each dish.

2. Urban Table (665 Martinsville Road in Basking Ridge and Morristown)

Urban Table serves homemade American brunch favorites in a peaceful yet classy environment. With a 3/5-star Yelp rating, the eatery provides numerous traditional breakfast dishes that include pancakes, waffles, omelets, breakfast sandwiches and more.

3. The Farmer and the Chickpea (3523 Route 22 in Somerville)

The rotating menu and seasonal specials offered at The Farmer and the Chickpea in Somerville have contributed to the establishment’s 4/5-star Yelp rating. Contemporary classics include the Huevos Rancheros Pizza (egg frittata topped with black beans, chili peppers, avocado, cilantro, corn tortillas, pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and sour cream) and the French Toast Sandwich (thick-sliced bacon and sharp cheddar cheese in between two slices of French toast).

4. Blue Cafe (60 S. Finley Avenue in Basking Ridge)

With 4.5/5-stars on Yelp , Blue Cafe in Basking Ridge is a cute and comfortable eatery that serves all-day breakfast and brunch classics. Grab something simple like a breakfast sandwich or opt for a decadent indulgence like Belgian waffles or Blintzes (Ukrainian style crepes with farmer cheese and berry compote).

5. Division Cafe (8 Division Street in Somerville)

Finally, Division Cafe in Somerville has become an area staple with a 4/5-star Yelp rating. The eatery offers a perfect balance of both sweet and savory dishes like Chorreadas (pancakes made with sweet corn and topped with cream sauce) and a Costa Rican staple known as Gallo Pinto (stir-fried rice, beans, cilantro, onions and peppers with sweet plantains, fried egg, corn tortillas and a slice of fried cheese).

