Bergen County Nurse Lives Double Life As Instagram 'Foodie'

A North Jersey nurse has taken on a food-loving alter ego on Instagram.

Theresa Marciano, 25, works full time as a nurse in the orthopedics department of a Bergen County hospital.

When she’s not on 12-hour shifts, Marciano is scoping out her next destination as a self-described “foodie” on Instagram .

She calls herself: The Hungry Hungry Nurse.

Marciano’s page features more than 700 posts of food and drinks from countless restaurants and bars across North Jersey.

"I feel like my career allows me to still spend time on my hobby, so I feel like I don’t have to give up one or the other." Theresa Marciano

Her page boasts shots of gourmet pasta dishes, pastries, burgers, bar fare and everything in between. The page has accumulated more than 500 followers to date.

“I love to travel, so it was easy getting the content,” said Marciano on launching the account.

The nurse has undoubtedly sampled cuisine from countless local restaurants, but one eatery, in particular, has earned a special place in her heart.

“I like Sofia in Englewood," she said.

"They actually brought me there to try out their brunch, so that was really nice, and I was able to bring my mother along with me.

"It’s a nice atmosphere. I’ve been there for dinner, too, but their brunch is really nice."

Marciano reflects on the ways her nursing career gives her the opportunity to pursue other activities.

Theresa Marciano, an orthopedics nurse in Bergen County and self-described "foodie," runs an Instagram page called The Hungry Hungry Nurse, where she posts pictures of food/drink from restaurants across northern New Jersey. Theresa Marciano

"I feel like my career allows me to still spend time on my hobby, so I feel like I don’t have to give up one or the other," she said.

"I go to work for 12 hours straight, but on my days off, I get to travel, I get to try new places, so whether it’s having dinner with the family or grabbing a coffee with friends, I get to do both."

Click here to follow Marciano -- The Hungry Hungry Nurse -- on Instagram.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.