Bergen County Moms Do It Again: Halloween Costume Contest Winner & Top 10 Favorites

This was difficult. Like, VERY difficult.

So difficult that we had to extend the publication date of the Bergen County Moms Facebook Group's Second Annual Costume Contest winner announcement because we were having so much trouble choosing.

After much deliberation... we finally have our WINNER (and top 10 favorites because we really couldn't choose just one). Without further ado...

Bob Ross

Bob Ross wins the $50 gift card to The Canteen, graciously donated by judge Rayna Pine (look for a message from Annie Joachim on Facebook for instructions on claiming your prize).

The judges' 10 favorite other costumes were:

#hotmessmom

A Christmas Story

Noa Kalman, 5 months, as Ruth Baby Ginsburg.

It's me... Mario!

Cabbage Patch Kids

Little League Trophy

Space Robots

Double Trouble twins with younger brother as quarter slot

Ursula with Ariel

Miguel Coco

Judges were Annie Joachim (Bergen County Moms Facebook Group founder), Rayna Pines (The Canteen owner) and Cecilia Levine (Daily Voice reporter).

Thank you to everyone who participated! We are counting down the days until next year.

