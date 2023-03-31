Bergen County Man Hoping To Live On His Own Terms

A Bergen County man with special needs is hoping to get the funds he needs in order to live a more independent life.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for John Montuori, 31, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2, a degenerative neuromuscular disorder. The progressive disease causes Montuori, who lives in Hillsdale, to use a wheelchair and his family provides 24-hour care for him.

According to Lisa Lippman, who organized the GoFundMe, Montuori's disorder has made it difficult for him to earn a living, when all he wants to do is support himself.

"His dream is to be able to...afford an accessible vehicle, a place of his own and the full-time care needed," Lippman wrote. "He’s working hard to achieve his dream of independence but the cost of accessible vehicles, housing, adaptive/medical equipment and care are outrageously expensive."

Lippman said any funds raised will go directly toward helping Montuori achieve his dream of autonomy. The campaign has set a goal of raising $75,000.

"He just wants to be able to live life on his own terms," Lippman said.

In his free time, Montuori is a comedy superfan and is known as being a computer whiz, especially with Photoshop.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

