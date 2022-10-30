Bergen County Gymnast Livvy Dunne Is TikTok Millionaire

Hard work is paying off for Bergen County gymnast Livvy Dunne.

Days after her 20th birthday, the Louisiana State University athlete was ranked the most successful female Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) moneymaker by On3 Sports, with an estimated worth of $2.3 million.

Pretty flippin' cool, right?

The Hillsdale native has been ramping up her social media presence ever since the NCAA lifted its NIL restrictions in 2021 — allowing college athletes to profit off of themselves.

According to Forbes, Dunne was projected to be among the student athletes to benefit the most from from the NIL lift and, that August, signed with WME Sports.

It wasn't long before Dunne landed partnerships with brands Vuori, Forever 21, and American Eagle, helping her rake in $1 million in just one year's time, the New York Post says.

The gymnast — who was homeschooled to allow her to focus on gymnastics training at ENA in Paramus — has become one of the most popular Division I athletes on TikTok and Instagram, where she has 6.2M and 2.2M followers, respectively.

Her most viral video has more than 31M views, and shows her stick a perfect landing in a dismount off the uneven bars.

Dunne's second most popular video with 30.2M views is from July 2020, and is about how she had to follow Olympian Simone Biles on every event at the USA Championships.

Few of Dunne's videos have less than 4M views — and she's only getting bigger.

