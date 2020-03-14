Bergen County Fitness Trainer With 'Ugly Lifting Face' Suggests This At-Home Workout

With fitness classes cancelled and some members avoiding the gyms in fear of contracting COVID-19, a Teaneck personal trainer has written up a workout you can do at home.

Miriam Levitansky, a NASM-certified personal trainer and weight-loss specialist -- who you may recognize for her "ugly lifting face" -- says all you'll need are a pair of dumbbells.

No dumbbells? Try using water jugs or heavy shopping bags.

**Ask your doctor before starting any new exercise plan. Any action you take upon the provided information is at your own risk.**

Warmup:

30 seconds each: Jumping jacks, butt kicks, high knees, rest. Repeat three times.

Do each exercise one right after the other. After all three are completed, rest 45 seconds, repeat three times:

10 push-ups, 10 tricep dips (on step or bench), 10 overhead tricep extensions with dumbbells

Do entire circuit. Rest 90 seconds. Repeat three times:

15 squat to overhead press using dumbbells

using dumbbells 10 walking lunges per leg using same dumbbells

15 Romanian deadlifts with same dumbbells

Repeat three times:

30 seconds mountain climbers

30 second plank

20 second side plank (per side)

Levitansky is the director of fitness at Retro Fitness in Fort Lee, personal trainer with TailormadeBodiez. She is now accepting private clients and can be reached at (201)468-2002.

