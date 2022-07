A Bergen County attorney will be competing on Jeopardy! Tuesday, July 19.

Matt Mierswa, of River Edge, is going up against Catherine Belling, a medical humanities professor from Chicago, IL, and William Chou, a research fellow from Austin, TX.

Chou also competed Monday night and has won $15,601 so far.

Tune into WABC to watch Mierswa at 7 p.m.

