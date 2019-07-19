Beloved Sussex County Zumba Instructor, Applebee's Employee Needs New Kidney

Victor Cirringione is in dire need of a new kidney -- though you'd never know it.

The 22-year-old Sussex County Zumba Fitness instructor is usually a ball of positive energy.

Cirringione was born with a progressive and potentially-fatal disease that attacks his kidneys, and friends are hoping they can help.

More than $3,600 had been raised as of Friday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Cirringione, who graduated from Kittatinny Regional High School and also works at Applebee's in Newton.

"Always smiling, always looking out for everyone else," the page says. "Now it’s our turn to give back to him."

All proceeds will go toward medical expenses.

