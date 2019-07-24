Beloved Hopatcong Football Coach 'Fighting For His Life' In ICU

John Marx has long been the one that others turn to for support.

Known for his charisma and positivity, the Hopatcong dad is a volunteer coach for the Warriors, the high school football team and previously a local basketball team and HERO Boys Run Club.

But now, the entire community is rallying for Marx.

A meal train has been set for Marx, who is in need of a liver transplant and is currently fighting for his life in the ICU, the meal train page says.

Marx has been in and out of the hospital with liver disease since March.

"John is no stranger to hard work, dedication and determination," the page says, "and this current fight is no exception.

"John is determined to get healthy and make it home to his family. Until then, they need your help."

Click here to sign up for the meal train.

