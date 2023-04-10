Attractive Couples Sought For Commercial Filming At Times Square Hotel

How cute are you and your partner? Really cute? Well, this might be an opportunity for you.

226 Collective is casting for a social media photo and video shoot at a hotel in Times Square, being shot on Thursday, April 20 with lodging provided from Wednesday, April 19 to Friday, April 21.

They are looking for couples on vacation, a woman and a man, between the ages of 36 to 60.

"An attractive, photogenic, and fit man and woman in their late 40s to early 50s to play the role of 'Couple on Vacation,' according to the listing. "While not required, real couples are encouraged to apply."

226 Collective is also looking for same-sex couples for the shoot.

"Attractive, photogenic, and fit men between 21-35 to play the role of 'Same-Sex Male Couple on Vacation,' according to the listing. "While not required, real couples are encouraged to apply."

The photo shoot is also looking for male-female couples between the ages of 21 and 32. And yes, you must be attractive, photogenic and fit, according to the listings.

A headshot and experience in modeling is required for the shoots. The shoot pays $500 for the day, according to the listing.

For more information, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.