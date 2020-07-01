Atria Senior Living Facility Opens In Waldwick

Atria Senior Living has opened a facility in Waldwick.

Located at the corner of Wyckoff Avenue and Wilson Terrace, the modern three-story, 67,579-square-foot community has 79 apartments: 53 for independent and assisted living and 26 within a memory care neighborhood.

Residents will have access to a restaurant, café, movie theater, salon, fitness center, art studio, library and outdoor spaces.

The community is designed to help residents continue to live active, socially engaged lifestyles.

The cafe at Atria in Waldwick. Provided by Atria Senior Living

"The number of people age 75 and older will grow especially fast from now to 2030, and we are excited to expand Atria’s presence in New Jersey to meet the growing demand," said Kevin Ronk, a Senior Vice President at Atria.

"We know what’s most important for the well-being of older adults is to remain connected to others and their community in meaningful ways."

Atria’s Engage Life® program offers residents daily opportunities for continual learning, fitness, connection, personal growth and fulfillment. In the community’s memory care neighborhood, residents benefit from Atria’s forward-thinking approach to dementia care, with support and care services provided by specially trained staff.

Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living and memory care communities in more than 220 locations in 26 states and seven Canadian provinces.

Atria is the residence of choice for more than 23,000 older people, and the workplace of choice for more than14,000 employees.

The company creates vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in the world.

This is Atria's seventh New Jersey community.

