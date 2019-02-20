'Apple Watch Saved My Life,' Bergen County Mom Says

If it weren't for the Apple Watch, Christina Ling of Edgewater may not be alive.

Ling had been experiencing flu symptoms and went to urgent care. all tests came back negative, she said in an interview with USA Today.

After nearly two days of sleeping in bed, the mom's Apple Watch indicated that her heart rate was 150 beats per minute. Initially believing the watch was malfunctioning, Ling took it off and went back to bed.

When she put her watch on the next morning, Ling saw her heart rate was still high.

She returned to the urgent care center for an EKG and MRI -- but the physicians there redirected her to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Turns out, fluid had accumulated around Ling's heart -- and if it wasn't for the Apple Watch indicating that her BPM was high, she likely would have passed out at some point in the coming hours, Ling told USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.