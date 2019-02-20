Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lexus Goes Airborne, Hits Boulder On Route 17 In Mahwah: Driver, 69, Unscathed
Lifestyle

'Apple Watch Saved My Life,' Bergen County Mom Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Christina Ling of Edgewater
Christina Ling of Edgewater Photo Credit: Christina Ling FACEBOOK

If it weren't for the Apple Watch, Christina Ling of Edgewater may not be alive.

Ling had been experiencing flu symptoms and went to urgent care. all tests came back negative, she said in an interview with USA Today.

After nearly two days of sleeping in bed, the mom's Apple Watch indicated that her heart rate was 150 beats per minute. Initially believing the watch was malfunctioning, Ling took it off and went back to bed.

When she put her watch on the next morning, Ling saw her heart rate was still high.

She returned to the urgent care center for an EKG and MRI -- but the physicians there redirected her to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Turns out, fluid had accumulated around Ling's heart -- and if it wasn't for the Apple Watch indicating that her BPM was high, she likely would have passed out at some point in the coming hours, Ling told USA Today.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.