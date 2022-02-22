Contact Us
Another Chick-fil-A Opens In New Jersey

Jon Craig
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Photo Credit: Walker Kinsler Wikimedia Commons

Popular fast-food joint Chick-fil-A is opening its 54th New Jersey location on Thursday, Feb. 24, NJ Advance Media said. 

It will be located at 3323 Route 9 in Freehold.

For the grand-opening celebration, Chick-fil-A will give 100 local heroes in Freehold free Chick-fil-A for a year and donate $25,000 to Feeding America, the outlet said.

To check for a Chick-fil-A restaurant near you, click here. 

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

