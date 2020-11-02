And The Winner, Top 10 Entries From The Bergen County Moms Halloween Costume Contest Are...

And the winner of the 2020 Bergen County Moms/Daily Voice Costume Contest is...
Baby Valentina of Park Ridge, 8 months, as spaghetti and meatballs!
We had SO many submissions this year, and choosing a winner took hours. Below are the top 10 in no particular order:
Mason, 2, as "Dumb and Dumber"
Sydney, 5, a Starbucks Barista
Hulk Hogan
Eli, 7, zombie tennis player
Blake, 4, of Northvale as "Beetleuice!"
"Ghostbusters!" family, of Haworth
Aria, 3, and Hudson, 1, as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis
Lilah, 9 of Park Ridge, as a jellyfish
Giada, 1, of Saddle Brook as Pebbles
Ariana, 16 months of Paramus and Shyloh, 13 months, of South Hackensack as "Clueless"
Click here to see all of our top entries from this year's contest.
Special thanks to Bergen County Moms founder Annie Joachim for organizing, and Tons of Toys for the prize donation.
