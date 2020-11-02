Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

And The Winner, Top 10 Entries From The Bergen County Moms Halloween Costume Contest Are...

Cecilia Levine
Valentina, 8 months old of Emerson is good enough to eat!
Valentina, 8 months old of Emerson is good enough to eat! Photo Credit: Nunzia Rodriguez

And the winner of the 2020 Bergen County Moms/Daily Voice Costume Contest is...

Baby Valentina of Park Ridge, 8 months, as spaghetti and meatballs!

We had SO many submissions this year, and choosing a winner took hours. Below are the top 10 in no particular order:

Mason, 2, as "Dumb and Dumber"

Mason, 2, as "Dumb and Dumber."

Keri Dee

Sydney, 5, a Starbucks Barista 

Sydney, 5, the Starbucks Barista from Woodcliff Lake.

Shari Small Kessler

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Dorothy Gervasio

Eli, 7, zombie tennis player

Eli, 7, zombie tennis player.

Contributed

Blake, 4, of Northvale as "Beetleuice!"

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

Nicole Silcher

"Ghostbusters!" family, of Haworth

Ghost busters!

Karin Neumann Bevilacqua

Aria, 3, and Hudson, 1, as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis

Aria, 3, and Hudson, 1, as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis

Contributed

Lilah, 9 of Park Ridge, as a jellyfish

Jellyfish

Julie Bonerbo Cochrane

Giada, 1, of Saddle Brook as Pebbles

Giada, 1, of Saddle Brook as Pebbles

Danielle Leone

Ariana, 16 months of Paramus and Shyloh, 13 months, of South Hackensack as "Clueless"

As if!! Ariana, 16 months of Paramus and Shyloh, 13 months, of South Hackensack

Nicole Marie

Click here to see all of our top entries from this year's contest.

Special thanks to Bergen County Moms founder Annie Joachim for organizing, and Tons of Toys for the prize donation.

