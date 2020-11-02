And The Winner, Top 10 Entries From The Bergen County Moms Halloween Costume Contest Are...

And the winner of the 2020 Bergen County Moms/Daily Voice Costume Contest is...

Baby Valentina of Park Ridge, 8 months, as spaghetti and meatballs!

We had SO many submissions this year, and choosing a winner took hours. Below are the top 10 in no particular order:

Mason, 2, as "Dumb and Dumber." Keri Dee

Sydney, 5, the Starbucks Barista from Woodcliff Lake. Shari Small Kessler

Hulk Hogan Dorothy Gervasio

Eli, 7, zombie tennis player. Contributed

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Nicole Silcher

Ghost busters! Karin Neumann Bevilacqua

Aria, 3, and Hudson, 1, as Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Contributed

Jellyfish Julie Bonerbo Cochrane

Giada, 1, of Saddle Brook as Pebbles Danielle Leone

As if!! Ariana, 16 months of Paramus and Shyloh, 13 months, of South Hackensack Nicole Marie

Special thanks to Bergen County Moms founder Annie Joachim for organizing, and Tons of Toys for the prize donation.

