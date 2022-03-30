American Dream Reveals Opening Date For 300-Foot Ferris Wheel

The countdown to the opening of the "Dream Wheel" at the American Dream Mall has begun.

The 300-foot-high observation wheel boasts a new view of Manhattan's skyline for mall guests.

The wheel is made up of temperature-controlled gondolas and offers a VIP experience with premium seating and upscale décor.

It is expected to open on April 13. Presale tickets are available and start at $20.

Guests can also enjoy culinary confections from Deep Fried Love, an elevated food unit offering a gourmet approach to carnival favorites such as Deep-Fried Oreos, Nutella Funnel Cake and Fried Twinkies. Guests are welcome to bring their Deep Fried Love treats on their trip.

"With the magnitude of American Dream, the location steps from MetLife Stadium, visibility from Manhattan, and the 110 million cars that drive past it annually, the Dream Wheel is destined to be an iconic landmark," said Guy Leavitt, Owner of Skyviews of America.

The Dream Wheel will be open seven days a week for general admission, VIP experience and private events.

Click here to purchase tickets or inquire about an event.

