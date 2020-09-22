Aetna Ranks 2 NJ Counties Among Nation's Healthiest Communities

From education and economics to housing, public safety and even the environment, several factors were considered for the 2020 Healthiest Communities rankings compiled by the Aetna Foundation.

The list — which comprises 500 communities across America — includes two New Jersey counties in the top 25 spots alone.

Hunterdon County came in at no. 15 and Morris County at no. 22.

While population health and equity are the most heavily weighted factors, several other elements were considered as well.

“Local health outcomes are often driven by factors like a community’s economic performance, the strength of its education system, the availability and affordability of housing and myriad other elements that affect residents’ overall quality of life,” the report says.

Here’s how the counties break down in terms of the 10 different health factors on a scale of 1 to 100:

Hunterdon County (No. 15)

Population Health: 85.5

Equity: 62

Education: 92.7

Economy: 90.7

Housing: 48.4

Food & Nutrition: 69.8

Environment: 58.3

Public Safety: 74.2

Community Vitality: 66

Infrastructure: 52.5

Morris County (No. 22)

Population Health: 85.9

Equity: 51

Education: 90.9

Economy: 85.4

Housing: 56.9

Food & Nutrition: 60.3

Environment: 57.6

Public Safety: 82.7

Community Vitality: 54.5

Infrastructure: 71.5

Further down the list, you’ll find Somerset County at no. 44, Sussex County at no. 143, Bergen County at no. 188, Burlington County at no. 267 and Monmouth County at no. 409.

The top spot on this year’s list goes to Los Alamos County in New Mexico. At number 500, meanwhile, is Columbia County, New York.

Click here for the full list.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.