ADOPT: Chihuahua Puppies Rescued From Illegal Mill Still Need Homes

Several small dogs rescued from an illegal Scotch Plains puppy mill are in need of homes, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says.

While dogs in a family of Pomperanians whose future adopters are waiting anxiously pending medical clearance, several Chihuahua puppies still need families, the Oakland-based rescue says.

The gentle and shy puppies need a home prepared to give them care where they will feel safe and loved, RBARI said on Facebook.

Adoption applications for the dogs, named after "The Office" cast, can be found here.

Some of the dogs were named after "The Office" cast. RBARI

