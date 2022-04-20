A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX: Reports

Rapper A$AP Rocky— whose real name is Rakim Mayers– has been detained at the Los Angeles airport in connection with a Nov. 2021 shooting, according to multiple media outlets.

A$AP Rocky had arrived at the airport from a vacation in Barbados with his girlfriend Rihanna in a private plane on Wednesday, Apr. 20 NBC News reported citing his attorney.

As soon as he landed he was greeted by police officers who took him away in handcuffs, reports TMZ.

In addition to the Los Angeles Police Department— members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team were among the officers detaining him, WNBC reported.

A$AP Rocky was identified by the gunshot victim as one of three men who attacked him in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, according to NBC.

Multiple outlets have reached out to A$AP Rocky's team for comment and to the police but no further information was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

A$AP Rocky lived in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from the age of nine until his early teens, as he has discussed in television interviews.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.