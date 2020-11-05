Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
A Father’s Fight For His Premature Triplets

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Content Partner: Table For Five
At almost two weeks old a wedding ring could have been a bracelet for Daniel. Photo Credit: The Yang Triplets Blog
Table for Five by Ted Yang is available for pre-order now at Amazon. Photo Credit: Table For Five

Learning that their family would be expanding by three brought with it both joy and fear for all that could go wrong. Having multiples increases the risk of premature birth and its related life-threatening problems — as Ted and Christine Yang found out all too soon.

In the United States, 1 in 10 births are premature. Each of these babies struggles to live in a world they entered too soon. Many don’t make it. But what about the Yang Triplets born at 24 weeks? Can three babies, each weighing less than 1.5 pounds, beat the odds?

Table for Five, A Father’s Story of Life, Love and Loss tells the tale of a father trying to do just that. This memoir doesn’t gloss over the experience, the heartbreak, or the truth of their struggle. Focusing on the years-long fight to get his daughter Sofia to breathe on her own, it reminds us of how a child’s laugh can fill our hearts and be the miracle we need.

Sofia, a day after her birth. Little did the Yangs know it would be more than four years before she could breathe through her mouth and nose.

The Yang Triplets Blog

“Our fight for the survival of our triplet micro-preemies is an extreme one, but it is not unique,” said Yang. “I wrote this to give voice to a father’s story and let other dads know they aren’t alone.”

Yang, a serial entrepreneur, is an owner of Cantata Media, Daily Voice’s parent company, and founder of 13 startups and non-profits, including 4-CT — a non-profit helping those hurt most by COVID in Connecticut.

Table for Five is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will be released on November 17, which is Prematurity Awareness Day.

