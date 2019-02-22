$68G Lottery Ticket Sold In Morris County

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Morris County.

Taking home the $68,838 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, the ticket from Thursday's drawing was sold at the 7-Eleven on New Changebridge Road in Pine Brook.

The winning numbers were: 11, 25, 31, 37 and 39 and the XTRA number was: 03.

There were 235,951 tickets purchased for the drawing. By adding XTRA, for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn.

For correctly matching four of the five numbers drawn, 32 ticketholders won $629 each and 5 others won $1,887 each with the addition of XTRA.

Moreover, for correctly matching three of the five numbers drawn, 1,288 ticketholders won $16 each and 235 others won $48 each with the addition of XTRA. Lastly 3,218 ticketholders each won $2 for correctly matching two of the five numbers drawn with the addition of XTRA on their purchase.

