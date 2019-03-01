Contact Us
$50G: Paramus Exxon Station Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Exxon, 153 Route 4 W. Paramus
Exxon, 153 Route 4 W. Paramus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Paramus Exxon sold one of three winning New Jersey Lottery tickets.

The tickets from Wednesday's drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The Paramus gas station is located at 153 Route 4 west.

The winning numbers were: 21, 31, 42, 49 and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Multiplier number was 05.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $348 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, March 2nd at 10:59 p.m.

