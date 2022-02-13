5 Surprising Facts About Rutgers Grad Sebastian Stan Starring In 'Pam & Tommy'

Tattoos, a black wig, and a prosthetic penis.

Sebastian Stan is nearly unrecognizable in his role as Tommy Lee in Hulu's new hit mini-series "Pam & Tommy," streaming now.

Whether you know him from the Marvel movies or Gossip Girl, what you might not have known about 39-year-old Stan is that he has New Jersey ties. Here are five more facts about the popular actor you may not have known.

1. Stan moved to Rockland County, NY when he was 12 years old from Romania with his mom, who married the headmaster of his school, according to multiple sources including IMDB.

2. Stan graduated from Rutgers University's Mason Gross School of the Arts in 2005 and has apparently been spotted wearing an RU t-shirt while working out for his roles, according to a Reddit community.

3. In a recent appearance on "Hot Ones," Stan opens up about his time at the Stagedoor Manor Summer Camp in Loch Sheldrake, NY. Stan said attending the elite acting camp was the first time he'd met other actors his age from New York. It's also where he met his current manager — two decades ago. His first-ever headshot was taken at Stagedoor Manor, where Stan performed in three musicals.

4. Stan's "happy place" is on the West Side Highway in Manhattan, he told "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans. "I go running there," he said. "I've been there in tears I felt like through a lot of different times of my life for some reason it's just my happy place."

5. Stan loves outer space. The actor interviewed retired astronaut Scott Kelly from the international space station. Kelly gave Stan a thorough analysis of his filmography, he said in a 2016 interview with Stephen Colbert, of Montclair.

