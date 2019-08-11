Contact Us
4 Lottery Tickets Sold In North Jersey Split $238K Jackpot

by Paul Milo & Cecilia Levine
CP's in Clifton and Happy Market in Leonia sold two of the four winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets.
CP's in Clifton and Happy Market in Leonia sold two of the four winning Jersey Cash 5 tickets. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A total of four winning tickets were sold in North Jersey for Thursday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing, splitting a $238,180 jackpot, state lottery officials said.

Tickets were sold in Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties.

The winning numbers were 17, 19, 22, 28 and 32 and the XTRA number was 05 .

The tickets, each one good for $59,545, were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: Happy Market, 369 Broad Ave., Leonia;
  • Essex County: Quick Mart Food Store, 172 South Livingston Ave. Livingston;
  • Morris County: Korner Store Inc., 14 Burnham Rd., Morris Plains; and
  • Passaic County : CP’S, 210 Main Ave., Clifton.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

