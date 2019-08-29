$3 Lotto Ticket Wins Paterson Woman Thousands

A $3 lottery ticket has made a Paterson woman thousands of dollars richer.

Paula Castro is a long-time New Jersey Lottery player. She usually plays the draw games while her husband gets the scratch-offs.

Castro was at C-Town on 20th Avenue when she picked up her usual Jersey Cash 5 Quick Picks for the June 20 drawing, costing her only a few bucks.

Later that evening, Castro watched the drawing on television and saw that her numbers matched.

She didn’t want to get her hopes up as it seemed too good to be true.

The following morning she went back to C-Town to check if she had won... she did.

Castro was in disbelief and hurriedly called her husband to share the news -- tears of joy streaming down her face.

She plans on saving most of the money but are considering buying a new car.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.