21 NJ Schools Named Among Best In America

A study released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report names 21 New Jersey high schools among the nation’s best.
Nearly 18,000 schools around the country were ranked based on measurements in categories including college readiness (30 percent), math and reading proficiency (20 percent), math and reading performance (20 percent), underserved student performance (10 percent), college curriculum breadth (10 percent) and graduation rate (10 percent).
New Jersey’s top school for 2020 is the Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies, which ranked No. 33 nationwide.
The state’s second-highest ranked school is Bergen County Academies in Hackensack, which came in at No. 46 nationally.
The other New Jersey schools that ranked in the national top 500 are:3. High Technology High School in Lincroft , Monmouth County (No. 57)4. Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School in Jersey City, Hudson County (No. 63)5. Middlesex County Academy for Allied Health in Woodbridge , Middlesex County (No. 70)6. Biotechnology High School in Freehold , Monmouth County (No. 85)7. Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro in Teterboro, Bergen County (No. 93)8. Academy for Information Technology in Scotch Plains , Union County (No. 130)9. Union County Magnet High School in Scotch Plains, Union County (No. 131)10. Academy for Allied Health Sciences in Scotch Plains, Union County (No. 207)11. Infinity Institute in Jersey City, Hudson County (No. 216)12. Elizabeth High School in Elizabeth , Union County (No. 257)13. Academy of Allied Health and Science in Neptune , Monmouth County (No. 273)14. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North in Plainsboro , Middlesex County (No. 302)15. Princeton High School in Princeton , Mercer County (No. 356)16. Millburn High School in Millburn , Essex County (No. 366)17. Marine Academy of Science and Technology in Highlands , Monmouth County (No. 391)18. Glen Ridge High School in Glen Ridge , Essex County (No. 396)19. Summit Senior High School in Summit , Union County (No. 448)20. West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South in West Windsor , Mercer County (No. 456)21. Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, Somerset County (No. 472)
Click here for the full list of high school rankings from U.S. News & World Report.
