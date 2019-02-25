Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Shopper From Wayne Struck Outside Old Tappan Foodtown Hospitalized
Lifestyle

2 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Englewood, South Hackensack

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Home Wines and Liquors
Home Wines and Liquors Photo Credit: Home Wine & Liquors

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Bergen County.

The first was from Friday's drawing winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was sold at Home Wine & Liquors on Saddle River Avenue in South Hackensack.

The winning numbers were: 18, 24, 31, 34 and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The second winning ticket was one of four from Saturday's Powerball drawing, winning the $50,000 prize. That ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquors in Englewood.

The winning numbers were: 04, 06, 14, 20 and 32. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Multiplier number was 02.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.