2 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Englewood, South Hackensack

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Bergen County.

The first was from Friday's drawing winning the $10,000 prize. That ticket was sold at Home Wine & Liquors on Saddle River Avenue in South Hackensack.

The winning numbers were: 18, 24, 31, 34 and 55. The Gold Mega Ball was 04, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The second winning ticket was one of four from Saturday's Powerball drawing, winning the $50,000 prize. That ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquors in Englewood.

The winning numbers were: 04, 06, 14, 20 and 32. The Red Power Ball number was 13. The Multiplier number was 02.

