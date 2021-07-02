2 NJ Hot Dog Spots Named Among 'Best Around NYC'

Popular NYC food blog Eater New York has compiled a new list of 27 hot dogs around the city deemed “superior,” and among them are two Garden State spots.

Clifton classic Rutt’s Hut is renowned for its original “rippers,” dogs named for the sound they make when the casing cracks during the eatery’s unique deep-frying process.

Rutt’s, a staple since its opening in 1928, has been featured in national television programs and publications including USA Today, several Food Network series and the Travel Channel’s ‘Deep Fried Paradise.’

Top your Rutt’s hot dog with the spot’s mustard-relish sauce, made in-house.

Rutt’s Hut, 417 River Rd., Clifton, NJ 07014

Travel a bit further south and you’ll find Boulevard Drinks, which Eater NY describes as a “Jersey City Institution.” The staple, which is located in a stall near Loew’s Jersey Theatre, keeps its menu simple with its only offerings being classic dogs and a few quirky drinks.

Boulevard Drinks’ toppings are also no muss, no fuss — aside from the basic ketchup and mustard, dogs can be topped with cheese and the eatery’s traditional chili sauce, which is full of onions that have been minced into a satisfyingly fine consistency while maintaining their craveable crunch.

Boulevard Drinks, 48 Journal Sq., Jersey City, NJ 07306

