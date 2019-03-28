$1M Powerball, 9 New Jersey Lottery Tickets Sold

Ten New Jersey retailers sold winning New Jersey Lottery tickets, one worth $1 million and a Wisconsin ticketholder won the $768.4 million Powerball jackpot from the Wednesday, March 27 drawing.

The New Jersey ticket that matched five of the white balls drawn winning the second-tier million-dollar prize was sold at Frenchtown Market in Hunterdon County.

These nine retailers sold tickets matching four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with the Power Play Multiplier option, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

Those are:

Union County ($150,000): Wallis Stationary, 441 Park Ave., Scotch Plains;

Atlantic County ($50,000): Mays Landing Lukoil, 6068 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing;

Cumberland County ($50,000): Sunoco, Main St. & Fairton Pike, Fairton;

Middlesex County ($50,000): Colonia Convenience, 498 Inman Ave., Colonia;

Middlesex County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #33650, 290 George St., New Brunswick;

Monmouth County ($50,000): Wine Utopia, 230 Shrewsbury Plaza Route 35, Shrewsbury;

Morris County ($50,000): Garden State News, 43 Main St., Madison;

Ocean County ($50,000): Plaza Liquors, 1023 Route 70 W., Manchester; and

Union County ($50,000): US-1 Discount Liquor, 771-773 Edgar Rd., Elizabeth.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 27 drawing were: 16, 20, 37, 44 and 62 . The Red Power Ball number was 12 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

The Powerball jackpot will reset to $40 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, March 30 at 11 p.m.

