$1M, $10G Lottery Tickets Sold In Mahwah And Clifton

Mahwah and Clifton retailers each sold winning lottery tickets from the May 31 Mega Millions drawing.

A second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Scherer and Company Beer Wine & Liquors on Miller Road in Mahwah, winning $1 million.

A third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at The Greeting Place in Van Houten Avenue in Clifton, matching the five white balls and the gold ball. That ticket won $10,000.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 31 drawing were: 07, 08, 26, 65, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 04 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.