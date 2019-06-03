Contact Us
$1M, $10G Lottery Tickets Sold In Mahwah And Clifton

Cecilia Levine
Scherer and Company Beer Wine & Liquors on Miller Road in Mahwah sold a winning Mega Millions ticket.
Mahwah and Clifton retailers each sold winning lottery tickets from the May 31 Mega Millions drawing.

A second-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at Scherer and Company Beer Wine & Liquors on Miller Road in Mahwah, winning $1 million.

A third-tier prizewinning ticket was sold at The Greeting Place in Van Houten Avenue in Clifton, matching the five white balls and the gold ball. That ticket won $10,000.

The winning numbers for the Friday, May 31 drawing were: 07, 08, 26, 65, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 04 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03 .

