18 Small New Jersey Towns Named Among 100 Safest In America

Dozens of North Jersey communities were named to SafeWise's list of 100 Safest Small Towns in America.

The outlet looked at crime rates in municipalities with with 2,500 to 15,000 residents.

New Jersey is top in the country for population density and has the second-highest number of safe small towns, the outlet said.

"Small towns may bring to mind white picket fences, baseball, and Grandma’s apple pie. They evoke nostalgia for a simpler time when the streets were safe and people rarely (if ever) locked their doors," SafeWise said.

"While some of those sepia-tinted ideas have faded away (and several small towns are close neighbors to sprawling metro areas), the notion of safety in small towns is alive and well."

Not one violent crime was reported among the cities on this year's list.

These New Jersey towns were named:

99. Franklin Township

89. Closter

82. New Providence

78. Fair Haven

76. South Harrison

75. Norwood

67. Chatham

60. Hillsdale

59. Tewksbury

54. Matawan

53. Pennington

47. Chesterfield

44. Northvale

37. Old Tappan

31. Plumsted

25. Haworth

15. Mendham

6. New Hanover

Click here for the full list.

