Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bogus 911 Call Of Man With Gun Brings Police To Popular Bogota Bar Forced Closed By Crime
Lifestyle

$10K Lottery Ticket Winner Sold In Garfield

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The ticket was sold at Food Village on Midland Avenue.
The ticket was sold at Food Village on Midland Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Garfield.

The Mega Millions ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the third-tier prize from the Aug. 23 drawing.

The ticket was sold at Food Village on Midland Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 11, 15, 37, 54 and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 21 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 11 p.m. The jackpot rolls to $103 million.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.