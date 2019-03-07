Contact Us
Breaking News: Deaf, Blind Dog Dumped In Bergen Industrial Area Last Year Dies
Lifestyle

$10G Lottery Winner Sold In Morris County

Cecilia Levine
Wolfson's Market in Lincoln Park
Wolfson's Market in Lincoln Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Lincoln Park.

The Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday's drawing was sold at Wolfson's Market on Boonton Turnpike and wins the $10,000 prize.

The winning numbers were : 03, 25, 37, 40 and 55 . The Gold Mega Ball was 13 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

In addition, ten other players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000. Moreover, 26,446 other New Jersey players took home $103,474 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400, according to Carey.

The next drawing will be held Friday, July 5 at 11 p.m.

