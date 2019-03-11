10,000 Calls, And Counting: Sons Prank Dad With Epic Atlantic City Birthday Billboard

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Ferry said the prank was "really good-natured fun -- although at my expense." Photo Credit: Christopher Ferry FACEBOOK

If you were in Atlantic City last week, you may have seen it.

The billboard for Linwood dad Chris Ferry -- a 62nd birthday gift from his two sons, the New York Post reports .

The Black Horse Pike billboard that went up last week reads: "Wish My Dad Happy Birthday. Love, Your Sons." It also has a massive picture of Ferry’s face.

Ferry has received more than 10,000 calls from strangers in less than a week because of the billboard.

“I really haven’t been able to use my phone in a normal way,” he told KYW News Radio. “There’s a call coming through right now, it’s happened like three times since I’ve been on the phone with you.”

Ferry said the prank was "really good-natured fun -- although at my expense."

