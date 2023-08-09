Gym Instructor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Bergen Pre-Teen Repeatedly Over 6 Months

Anibal Oyola, a 39-year-old Ecuadorian national who lives in Leonia, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Detectives from his Special Victims Unit who were contacted the day before by Leonia police determined that Oyola sexually assaulted the child, who was under 13, “on multiple occasions over the course of six months” in Leonia, the prosecutor said.

Oyola remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and child endangerment, the prosecutor said.

Oyola, who is engaged to be married the end of this month, has posted several photos on social media of in- and out-of-state meets with the young girls he’s coached at the United States Gymnastics Development Center in Leonia.

Parents praised him in some comments for mentoring their daughters.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.