Legionnaire's Outbreak Probed In Bergen, Passaic Counties: State Health Officials

The state DOH said Wednesday, Aug. 9 there were nine confirmed cases in Passaic County and one in Bergen County. The onset of symptoms occurred from May to August.

An investigation is ongoing as to what caused the possible outbreak, the NJDOH said. The DOH did not disclose specific towns.

“Early diagnosis is key to effectively treating Legionnaires’ disease,” said New Jersey Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Kaitlan Baston.

"Although the risk of contracting Legionnaires’ disease if you live in or have recently visited Passaic or Bergen counties remains low, individuals who develop pneumonia-like/respiratory symptoms should visit their health care provider immediately to be evaluated."

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of lung infection caused by bacteria called Legionella. Symptoms, which can take up to two weeks to develop, can include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle aches, and headache. If Legionnaires’ disease is suspected, only tests ordered by a doctor can confirm the diagnosis. Legionnaires’ disease is treatable with antibiotics.

People over the age of 50, especially those who smoke, or those with certain medical conditions, including weakened immune systems, chronic lung disease or other chronic health conditions, are at increased risk for Legionnaires’ disease if exposed.

Legionnaires’ disease is transmitted by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. Aerosolized water can come from cooling towers, hot tubs, cooling water misters, decorative fountains, and plumbing systems. Home air conditioning units do not use water to cool and are not a risk for Legionella growth.

