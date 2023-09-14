A Few Clouds 81°

Lawsuit Over Drowning Closes Popular Jersey Shore Town Beaches: Mayor

A lawsuit over an off-season drowning has led to the closure of popular Jersey Shore beaches.

Point Pleasant Beach.
Point Pleasant Beach. Photo Credit: Mayor Paul Kanitra
Jon Craig
Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra announced the closings in a Tuesday, Sept. 12, post on Facebook, in which he said it was “very unfortunate.”

""I have just been informed that as an apparent result of a drowning in the off-season, and a subsequent lawsuit, Jenkinsons has made the very unfortunate decision to close all of their beaches and all of their access points," Kanitra wrote in the post.

“I want to make it very clear that this decision is not the Borough of Point Pleasant Beach’s and that the only beach that the town owns, Maryland Avenue, is open for guests in accordance with our local beach ordinances,” Kanitra wrote.

Jenkinson’s, a private company that owns most of the beaches in Point Pleasant Beach, has locked off access to all its beaches.

Jenkinson's did not return a call for comment.

Kanitra declined to comment beyond his Facebook post. 

