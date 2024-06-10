Mostly Cloudy 72°

Late-Night Drunken Assault Near Meadowlands Sends One Man To Hospital, Other To Jail

A drunken man was hospitalized and another jailed for assaulting him at a private industrial garage in Rutherford, authorities said.

Ira Forbes

Jerry DeMarco
The 40-year-old victim from Cranford approached an East Rutherford police officer who was fueling his patrol vehicle at the Rutherford DPW garage on Highland Cross -- just off northbound Route 17 near the Meadowlands -- around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Police Chief John Russo said. 

He was bleeding from a head wound, the chief said.

"It was determined he was assaulted by an acquaintance at a private industrial garage where both were at that evening," Russo said.

The victim, who the chief said was intoxicated, was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. His wound wasn't considered life-threatening, Russo said.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit found the accused assailant, Ira Forbes, 37, of Lindenwold, in a wooded area behind the garage where the assault occurred, he said.

Forbes, who the chief said had also been drinking, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated assault.

"The investigation in ongoing and some of the details may be subject to change," Russo said.

The chief thanked the sheriff's K-9 unit and East Rutherford police for their assistance.

