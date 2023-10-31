Landmark Liquor Store In Englewood Severely Damaged By Fire

The two-alarm blaze at I Wides Liquors on West Englewood Avenue broke out around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Firefighters kept the flames from spreading past the front of the building and had the blaze under control in barely an hour. The damage nonetheless was significant enough to render the building uninhabitable.

Although an official cause wasn't immediately released, fire officials said they didn't suspect any wrongdoing.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Bogota, Hackensack, Teaneck and Tenafly.

No injuries were reported.

